Firefighter camp in Oakland focuses on women, non-binary recruits

OAKLAND -- Like a lot of professions these days, the firefighting service is in desperate need of new recruits and many departments are finding that the best way to overcome the manpower shortage to not focus solely on men.

At a firefighting skills camp in Oakland, 20 women found out that you never really know what you can do until you give it a try.

"It's my first time doing anything like this and I absolutely love it," said Simone Nettles as she cut through a simulated plywood roof. Nettles discovered she was a surgeon with a chainsaw, even though she had never before picked one up.

"You are so good!" said her female instructor. "That's fantastic work! You are a natural-born truckie, young lady!"

Raised by a single mom and now a mother herself, Simone said she's looking for a new career, something that helps people in times of crisis.

"As an only child, I want to be part of a team, definitely want to be part of the team," Nettles said. "But, as a woman, I've never thought that I couldn't do it. In fact, I thought that maybe I had more insight."

The camp, held at the Oakland fire-training facility, was designed to give women and non-binary individuals a chance to see what it's actually like to be a working firefighter.

From climbing a six-story building with full turnout gear to operating a firehose while advancing into a burning building to handling a 24-foot ladder all by themselves, the women were trying to decide if this was a career for them.

"The fire service for the longest time has been male-dominated," said Oakland fire chief Reginald Freeman. "There were not equitable opportunities for women to have a true part and stake within our profession and this camp is breaking down those barriers."

Lt. Julie DeJalais has been with S.F. Fire for 20 years. She remembered the importance of seeing other women working in the fire service.

"Representation matters," she said. "I see a woman, I'm thinking, she's a firefighter? Oh, I can be a firefighter ... If she can do it, I can do it."

Sometimes the public needs convincing, as well. Captain Erika Enslin, with Sacramento Fire, recalled the time someone walked into her station and asked to speak with the captain.

"I'm like, 'yes, how can I help you?'" she recalled. "And they looked right past me at my crew sitting at the table and said, 'yeah, I'm looking for the captain.' I'm like, 'yes, can I help you?' And he's like, 'No, I need to speak to the captain!' And I'm like, 'so what can I help you with, sir?'"

Oakland's chief Freeman said the department is set to hire 65 new recruits in March and, while breaking through barriers to help others is part of any firefighter's job, women in the fire service have discovered that some have more doors to open than others.