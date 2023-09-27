Firearms recovered, three in custody after illegal casino bust in Oakland

OAKLAND - On Thursday morning, officers from the OPD Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), the US Marshals Task Force, ATF, and the San Ramon Police Department served an arrest and search warrant at an illegal underground casino located in the 900 block of 77th Avenue.

During the investigation, officers recovered a rifle, shotgun, handgun, and illegal gambling machines. Officers also located a significant amount of evidence connected to a recent homicide in Oakland.

Three individuals were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Their identities have not been made publicly available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821.

Oakland police say they have recovered more than 900 firearms this year.

