Watch CBS News
Crime

Firearms recovered, three in custody after illegal casino bust in Oakland

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-27-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-27-23 06:56

OAKLAND - On Thursday morning, officers from the OPD Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), the US Marshals Task Force, ATF, and the San Ramon Police Department served an arrest and search warrant at an illegal underground casino located in the 900 block of 77th Avenue.

During the investigation, officers recovered a rifle, shotgun, handgun, and illegal gambling machines. Officers also located a significant amount of evidence connected to a recent homicide in Oakland.

Three individuals were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Their identities have not been made publicly available at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821.

Oakland police say they have recovered more than 900 firearms this year.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.