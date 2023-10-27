Fire weather watch issued in Bay Area starting Saturday morning due to dry, windy weather

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch that will go into effect early Saturday morning due to gusty offshore winds and dry conditions in the forecast.

The agency posted on social media about the fire weather watch late Thursday morning. According to the post, a combination of limited overnight relative humidity recoveries of 20-35% and reduced daytime humidity of 15-25% as well as gusty northerly winds up to 45 mph Saturday afternoon into Sunday will elevate fire weather conditions.

The fire weather watch will go into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday morning and continue through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The area covered by the fire weather watch was largely inland, though some areas towards the coast near Santa Cruz and in Marin County will also be impacted. Particularly of concern will be ridge tops and high terrain above 1,000 feet in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties, in addition to the Santa Cruz Mountains, eastern Santa Clara County and the East Bay Hills.

Residents are advised to use extreme caution during outdoor recreation during the fire weather watch. People should also stay up to date on the local weather forecast and pay close attention to announcements from local officials for additional information.