Fire torches garage of Santa Rosa home

Santa Rosa crews put out a garage fire on Sunday night in the city's Vista del Lago neighborhood, a fire official said.

Around 10:05 p.m., Santa Rosa firefighters were alerted to a reported structure fire at 1615 Neotomas Avenue. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the garage of a two-story residence, Division Chief Anthony Westergaard said in a statement.

Westergaard said the crews extinguished the garage fire and were able to keep it from extending into the living area of the house. The living area of the home reportedly sustained minor smoke damage.

Two residents were inside the residence when the blaze began. According to fire officials, the occupants smelled smoke and then found the fire in the garage, prompting the residents to get out of the house.

The fire dealt an estimated damage of $25,000. There were no injuries reported.

Westergaard said the fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.