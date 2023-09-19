Watch CBS News
Fire sweeps throught residential building in West Oakland, causing partial collapse

Oakland firefighters were battling a residential structure fire in the city's Hoover-Foster neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to city fire officials.

The fire occurred at a two-story residential building in the area of San Pablo and Mead avenues, Oakland firefighters said on social media around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire caused a partial collapse in the rear of the building.

