Fire sweeps throught residential building in West Oakland, causing partial collapse
Oakland firefighters were battling a residential structure fire in the city's Hoover-Foster neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to city fire officials.
The fire occurred at a two-story residential building in the area of San Pablo and Mead avenues, Oakland firefighters said on social media around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters said the fire caused a partial collapse in the rear of the building.
