Fire along southbound I-880 at Mowry in Fremont triggers traffic alert

FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and right lane, impacting traffic according to authorities.

CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene.

At one point, the onramp and multiple southbound lanes were blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. As of shortly before 4 p.m., the left and center lanes were open and the right lane remained blocked. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.