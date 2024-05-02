Watch CBS News
Fire burns 3-story residential building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood

By Carlos Castañeda

A fire was burning a residential building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was burning a multiple-unit building on the southeast corner of Jackson Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the three-story building. The San Francisco Fire Department said there was smoke and fire on all three floors. The top two floors are residential with a commercial space on the first floor.

As of 9 a.m., no injuries were reported and it was unknown how many people were displaced.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 9:19 AM PDT

