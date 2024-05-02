Fire burns 3-story residential building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood

A fire was burning a residential building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was burning a multiple-unit building on the southeast corner of Jackson Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

Structure fire on Jackson near Leavenworth.

Avoid the area.@SFMTA_Muni cable car delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ht8hUQDZLD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 2, 2024

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the three-story building. The San Francisco Fire Department said there was smoke and fire on all three floors. The top two floors are residential with a commercial space on the first floor.

As of 9 a.m., no injuries were reported and it was unknown how many people were displaced.

San Francisco Fire Department

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.