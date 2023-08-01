Update: Massive fire destroys building under construction in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
A massive fire swept through a building under construction in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Octavia and Oak Streets.
At 6:16 a.m., the department said on social media the fire had reached three alarms and urged people to avoid the area.
As of 6:30 a.m., the fire had reached four alarms. The department said there were 40 fire apparatuses on the scene along with 130 firefighters.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
