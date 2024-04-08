Watch CBS News
Vehicle burns in Alameda's Posey Tube; fire crews help drivers, passengers to safety

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A vehicle fire in Alameda's Posey Tube led to drivers and passengers being ushered to safety Monday evening, the Oakland Fire Department said. 

The fire happened around 7:40 p.m., and Oakland fire and Alameda fire crews responded to the scene. 

Crews put out the fire just before 8:20 p.m., Alameda Fire said. 

During the incident, firefighters evacuated drivers and passengers. There were no reports of injuries, and anyone needing medical aid. 

The tube remained closed as a tow truck was called to remove the car. It was reopened around 9:10 p.m.

