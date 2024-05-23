Contra Costa firefighters respond to 2 vegetation fires in Antioch

Fire crews in Contra Costa County have responded two separate vegetation fires burning in Antioch Thursday afternoon.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced on social media around 4:45 p.m. that the fire is burning along the 1600 block of Slatten Ranch Road, not far from the Antioch BART station and Highway 4.

Con Fire firefighters are currently working an active vegetation fire off Slaten Ranch Rd in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/b6pd9V7lNk — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 23, 2024

Firefighters also announced that aerial water drops were being performed. Officials said at least 20 acres have burned.

Crews were also responding to a fire near Marina Plaza in Antioch. As of about 5 p.m., the fire has burned about 5 acres and a second alarm was requested.

Firefighters are responding to reports of an additional vegetation fire near Marina Plaza in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/07yo8nI9Lx — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 23, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.