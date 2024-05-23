Watch CBS News
Contra Costa firefighters respond to 2 vegetation fires in Antioch

By William Lankford, Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire crews in Contra Costa County have responded two separate vegetation fires burning in Antioch Thursday afternoon.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced on social media around 4:45 p.m. that the fire is burning along the 1600 block of Slatten Ranch Road, not far from the Antioch BART station and Highway 4.

Firefighters also announced that aerial water drops were being performed. Officials said at least 20 acres have burned.

Crews were also responding to a fire near Marina Plaza in Antioch. As of about 5 p.m., the fire has burned about 5 acres and a second alarm was requested.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 5:12 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

