Brush fire burns east of Morgan Hill in Henry Coe State Park
A brush fire burned in rugged terrain east of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said Tuesday.
The Willow Fire burned approximately five acres near Willow Ridge in Henry Coe State Park. Cal Fire reported at 2:13 p.m. that forward progress had been stopped.
There was no additional information immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. More information to be added as available.
