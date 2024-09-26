Watch CBS News
Fire burns auto parts store in Morgan Hill

By Carlos Castañeda

A fire swept through an auto parts store in Morgan Hill overnight.

The fire began Wednesday night at about 10:40 p.m. at the Napa Auto Parts store on the 17600 block of Monterey Road in the city's Madrone neighborhood.

Cal Fire said the fire burned into the early morning and was contained at about 4 a.m. A portion of Monterey Road was shut down during the firefight but has since reopened.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. to limit any further hazards in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

