Update: Forward progress stopped in Mill Valley vegetation fire

MILL VALLEY -- A vegetation fire burned along a populated hillside in Mill Valley Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Southern Marin Fire Department said the fire burned in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto, just north of E. Blithedale Ave. and adjacent to the Camino Alto Open Space Preserve.

A number of hillside homes dot Camino Alto which runs north-south between Mill Valley and Corte Madera and a brief shelter-in-place was put into effect for residents in the area.

Incident Alert - SMFD/MVFD in route to vegetation fire at Kite Hill Ln and Camino Alto. Please stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/axeOw49TWq — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) September 27, 2022

The fire burned about a half-acre at the top of the Corte Madera Ave. and Camino Alto area, according to Central Marin Police Authority. Smoke was was visible from U.S. Highway 101 and the Golden Gate Bridge, KCBS Radio reported.

Police reported forward progress on the fire was stopped as of 3:05 p.m. Camino Alto/Corte Madera Ave. remained closed between Overhill and Chapman as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The Mill Valley Police Department urged people to avoid the Camino Alto grade between Mill Valley and Corte Madera.