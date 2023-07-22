Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out, burns 25 acres along Interstate 580 near Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE – Crews are responding to a fire that has broken out along Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass in eastern Alameda County Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., authorities said firefighters were battling a fire next to the westbound lanes near Grant Line Road. At least that 25 acres have burned.

The California Highway Patrol is also investigating several possible arson incidents in the area over an eight-mile stretch.

As of 7:35 a.m. the no. 4 lane on westbound 580 is closed.

Anyone who may have information about the fire is asked to call the CHP at 707-641-8300.

