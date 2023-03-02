Peninsula boxing gym's afterschool program in fight for survival

BRISBANE – A boxing club on the Peninsula has dedicated years of training boxers while offering free mentorship and training to kids after school. Now, the community around them are raising funds to keep these doors open.

Fire in the Ring Boxing Club has been in Brisbane for over 20 years. One of those fighters include Brandon Villatuya, who volunteers and boxes here twice a day.

"You know, for me to see a lot of the kids in the place I was back then, it really feels good to give back," said Villatuya.

Every Monday through Friday starting at 4 p.m., the gym offers an afterschool program free of charge. Its purpose is to keep youth motivated and off the streets.

Keeping that lifeline of the gym open is becoming a challenge. Since the pandemic, grants and additional funding have been difficult for the gym to come by.

Jake Hubbard, a student, has been a part of the after school program since he was just 10. Hubbard says he picks up strong moves and lifelong tools here. And the idea of it closing is upsetting.

"It's very disheartening. I want kids that don't have an opportunity to have an opportunity to come here, workout, meet people, make a community and feel safe," Hubbard said.

So, members of this community are raising funds to help the humble owner.

"This is one of the most safest places you can be after school," said Hubbard.

The gym says they will remain here for as long as they can, inspiring and impacting the fists and hearts that come through.