Fire in Inner Sunset contained after 100 firefighters respond to scene

SAN FRANCISCO — A fire burning in the Inner Sunset Tuesday night was upgraded to 3 alarms, which sent 100 firefighters to battle the blaze, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

At 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire said the fire was 2-alarm with "heavy fire" on the second floor of a three-story apartment complex at 1279 8th Ave and the 700 block of Irving Street.

Captain Jonathan Baxter said there was also a hardware store involved in the fire as well as a shed behind the store.

The fire was contained around 10:15 p.m., and there were no reported injuries. Officials have not said how many people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.