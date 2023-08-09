Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire in Inner Sunset contained after 100 firefighters respond to scene

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 8-8-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 8-8-23 08:03

SAN FRANCISCO — A fire burning in the Inner Sunset Tuesday night was upgraded to 3 alarms, which sent 100 firefighters to battle the blaze, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

At 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire said the fire was 2-alarm with "heavy fire" on the second floor of a three-story apartment complex at 1279 8th Ave and the 700 block of Irving Street. 

Captain Jonathan Baxter said there was also a hardware store involved in the fire as well as a shed behind the store. 

The fire was contained around 10:15 p.m., and there were no reported injuries. Officials have not said how many people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.