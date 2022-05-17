'An arsonist tried to steal my dream'; Fire heavily damages beloved Vallejo gourmet market

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - A beloved gourmet grocery store was heavily damaged in a suspected arson fire early Tuesday morning in downtown Vallejo.

Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Anchor Pantry in the 600 block of Marin Street and arrived to find flames billowing out of the storefront.

Fire officials said a quick offensive fire attack was initiated and the blaze was brought under control, but not before the front of the store was heavily damaged.

The windows were all broken out, a pile of burned debris was piled in front of the building. The heavy smoke damage throughout the store will require extensive cleanup and remodel.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Anchor Pantry owner Jessica Brooks wrote on her Instagram page: "Anchor Pantry 2.0 coming ASAP. An Arsonist tried to steal my dream last night, he was caught and arrested. A little comfort but it won't bring the store back."

No other information regarding the suspected arsonist or a motive have been released.

Karen Finlay, owner of the nearby Alibi Bookshop, created a GoFundMe account saying they "have been invaluable members of our downtown community, bringing good food and good will to our town. To lose them is unthinkable."