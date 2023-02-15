Fire extinguished at Pacifica strip mall early Wednesday

PACIFICA – A fire damaged a strip mall in Pacifica early Wednesday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. to the fire reported at 442 Manor Plaza, the address of the restaurant Paisanos Pacifica.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire at the single-story commercial building and managed to contain the blaze to the business where it started, although adjoining businesses had smoke damage, fire officials said.

The North County Fire Authority Twitter account posted photos of their response at the scene.

Fire companies have containment and extinguishment of the commercial structure in the City of Pacifica. Crews will be at the scene for an extended period conducting overall. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EAfHXQ2yik — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) February 15, 2023

No injuries were reported in the fire. Firefighters remained at the scene for about five hours to make sure the fire didn't spark back up and to finish salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.