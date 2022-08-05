Fire engulfs commercial building near Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A massive fire engulfed a single story vacant commercial building in the industrial area near Oakland International Airport early Friday, sending flames and smoke towering into the sky.

Crews responded to numerous 911 calls reporting the blaze at around 5:45 a.m. By 6 a.m., additional alarms were called in to bring more resources to the firefight.

"When the first units arrived on the scene, heavy fire was blowing through the roof and well ventilated," said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke. "Fire was on all three sides of the building."

There were about 35 firefighters engaged in a defensive battle with the flames, dumping gallons of water from ladder trucks.

Smoke could be seen by commuters on 880, but was not impacting flights at the airport. The plume was drifting over San Leandro and impacting air quality in the community.

Update from Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke on scene of this morning’s structure fire in East Oakland at the corner of Pendleton Way and Edgewater. This incident is now under control as of 730AM. pic.twitter.com/CtjJYqJdWO — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) August 5, 2022

The building was located at Edgewater Dr. and Pendleton Way. Oakland fire officials said the vacant building was red tagged following a fire several months ago.

"We were here two months prior for another large fire," Meineke said. "So it had a lot of heavy damage from the first fire. We set up operation defensively."

Meineke said the building was known to have squatters living in it in the past.

No injuries were reported. Cause remains under investigation.