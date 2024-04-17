Fire engine strikes home after multiple-vehicle crash in Stockton

Fire engine crashes into home in Stockton Fire engine crashes into home in Stockton 01:32

STOCKTON – A fire engine has crashed into a home in Stockton on Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of West Lane and E. Alpine Avenue.

Stockton Fire says the incident happened just after 7 a.m. while they were responding to a structure fire and involved multiple vehicles.

Scene of the crash. Kendra Cross/Viewer photo

At some point during the incident, a crash happened – but it's unclear if the fire engine was part of the initial crash, or if it was struck as a result of a crash. Either way, the fire engine ended up hitting a home.

One of the other drivers involved suffered critical injuries, Stockon police say, while a passenger in another vehicle had minor injuries.

No one in the home or fire personnel were hurt in the incident, police say.

Traffic is being re-routed around the area due to the crash investigation.