Arson a possible cause of Oakland grass fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Firefighters responded Monday morning to a possible arson fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, which was nearby other recent grass fires, fire officials said. 

Crews were on the scene near 35th Avenue, according to an alert by fire officials at 11:37 a.m.  

The fire has been contained and the incident commander requested an arson investigator, according to the fire department. 

No one was hurt and no structures were damaged, fire officials said. 

 At least two other fires recently burned in the same area and at least one was arson, according to the fire department. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 1:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

