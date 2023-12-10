Fire damages two San Francisco homes on Judah Street

San Francisco crews have contained a 1-alarm fire on the 600 block of Judah Sunday morning that impacted two homes.

Fire crews responded to the incident just after 7 a.m.

UPDATE INCIDENTS RESOLVED



1-ALARM FIRE 618-620 JUDAH

6:59 AM DISPATCHED

7:03 AM ON SCENE

8:15 AM CONTAINED

NO INJURIES- UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/aPXkHYAY1V pic.twitter.com/v2czuGvfzU — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 10, 2023

The San Francisco Fire Department said on X that the fire affected the pair of two-story homes located at 618-620 Judah.

The fire was contained at around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. There were no injuries in connection with the fire.

Judah from 13th Avenue to 11th Avenue is closed due to the fire response. The closure is impacting some SF Muni lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.