Fire crews knock down structure fire at 3-story Oakland hills home

OAKLAND -- A fire has been extinguished at a three-story home in the Oakland hills Friday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Department.

The department initially wrote on social media shortly after 12:30 p.m. about the fire in the 6500 block of Longwalk Drive. Multiple units responded to the scene.

Oakland hills house fire CBS

Crews made good progress on the fire about 20 minutes into the incident, with no extension to other neighboring properties. PG&E was notified and an ambulance was standing by for any possible medical assistance. A secondary search of the premises was all clear.

Video from the scene of the fire showed firefighters removing debris by throwing it out of an upper story window. There was visible damage to the roof and the exterior of the home in the area where the fire burned on the third story.

The fire was contained to the property where it started and crews got it under control as of 12:47 p.m., fire officials said. A fire investigator on scene. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.