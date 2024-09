Fire crews knocked down an attic fire at a residence on Petra Drive in Napa Saturday night, Cal Fire said on social media.

The blaze flared up at 8:36 p.m. at a single-story residence on the 1000 block of Petra Drive, and Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews fought the blaze, Cal Fire said.

Saturday at 8:36 pm, CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire crews safely knocked down an attic fire at a single-story residence on the 1000 block of Petra Dr, Napa. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NpRcHyk2tx — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 8, 2024

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.