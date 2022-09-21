Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire at suspected pot warehouse in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a 3-alarm fire in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire officials.
Crews responded around 10 p.m to a fire burning in a commercial building at 139th and Washington Avenue. Officials said the building houses a marijuana grow operation making it difficult for crews to access.
.
As of 11 p.m. the fire was still not contained. Officials were asking people to avoid the area.
Crews will remain overnight.
