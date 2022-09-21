Watch CBS News
Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire at suspected pot warehouse in San Leandro

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at suspected marijuana grow warehouse
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at suspected marijuana grow warehouse 02:42

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a 3-alarm fire in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire officials.

Crews responded around 10 p.m to a fire burning in a commercial building at 139th and Washington Avenue.  Officials said the building houses a marijuana grow operation making it difficult for crews to access.

As of 11 p.m. the fire was still not contained. Officials were asking people to avoid the area.

Crews will remain overnight.

