Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire at suspected pot warehouse in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a 3-alarm fire in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire officials.

Crews responded around 10 p.m to a fire burning in a commercial building at 139th and Washington Avenue. Officials said the building houses a marijuana grow operation making it difficult for crews to access.

Fire‘s been updated to a 3rd alarm fire with the full first alarm response from Oakland Fire #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/6LNMCLGQKl — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 21, 2022

As of 11 p.m. the fire was still not contained. Officials were asking people to avoid the area.

Crews will remain overnight.