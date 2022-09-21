Update: Fire officials investigating 3 arson fires in vegetation near I-580 in Oakland contained

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Fire crews have contained a 2-alarm vegetation fire burning near 35th and Delaware in Oakland during the evening commute, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Update 2 of 2: Batallion Chief Bowron confirmed tonight’s 2 Alarm fire (9/20/22) was ARSON per the evidence found by the #OFD Investigator at the site of the three fires tonight. Last week’s fire in the same vicinity is still under investigation. No further updates at this time. https://t.co/yVb9tqL2rw pic.twitter.com/5RXLg2FG13 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 21, 2022

In a series of tweets, fire investigators confirmed the blazes were arson "per evidence found by the OFD investigator at the site." Another fire in the same area is still under investigation.

Firefighter officials confirmed 3 separate grass fires were burning in the vegetation off westbound Interstate 580, around 6:30 p.m. Officials said no homes were threatened.

Update on 2 Alarm Incident. Crews are battling three fires of varying sizes in the vegetation off westbound 580 between 35th and Coolidge. At this time NO structures are threatened by the fire. https://t.co/6f7EJ11TTB pic.twitter.com/naxYkpPX9h — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 21, 2022

There were initial reports of an individual spreading the fire.

Crews responding to a 2 alarm vegetation fire near 35th and Delaware. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 21, 2022

Police were redirecting traffic on 35th Ave and I-580 to head westbound. Three right lanes were closed, according to KCBS.

#Oakland Westbound I-580 at Coolidge Ave., there's a fire around the area near 35th Ave. and Delaware emergency crews have the 3 right lanes closed. #KCBSTraffic 📷 @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/UTUxuC1LID — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 21, 2022

The fire remains under investigation.