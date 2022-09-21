Update: Fire officials investigating 3 arson fires in vegetation near I-580 in Oakland contained
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Fire crews have contained a 2-alarm vegetation fire burning near 35th and Delaware in Oakland during the evening commute, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
In a series of tweets, fire investigators confirmed the blazes were arson "per evidence found by the OFD investigator at the site." Another fire in the same area is still under investigation.
Firefighter officials confirmed 3 separate grass fires were burning in the vegetation off westbound Interstate 580, around 6:30 p.m. Officials said no homes were threatened.
There were initial reports of an individual spreading the fire.
Police were redirecting traffic on 35th Ave and I-580 to head westbound. Three right lanes were closed, according to KCBS.
The fire remains under investigation.
