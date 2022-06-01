Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fire crews took on a 2-alarm blaze in San Francisco's Chinatown Wednesday afternoon and succeeded in extinguishing it without any reported injuries.

The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at a multi-story dwelling located at 834 Washington St. around 2:31 p.m.

Less than 20 minutes later, the SFFD upgraded the fire to a two-alarm and noted they were looking for victims.

Around 2:52 that crews made progress in extinguishing the fire and there were no reported injuries. Still, the fire department asked that local residents avoid the area.

By 3:06p.m., crews had reported the fire was extinguished. They didn't not identify anyone being displaced and asked that residents follow directions from law enforcement to return.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

This story will be updated.