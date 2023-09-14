Fire burns vacant commercial building in San Francisco Mission District

San Francisco firefighters contained a two-alarm fire in the city's Mission District early Thursday morning, according to city fire officials.

The fire occurred at an unoccupied commercial building at 2975 Mission St. overnight, the San Francisco Fire Department wrote on social media.

Overnight #yourSFFD was dispatched to 2975 Mission St for a structure fire.

Units initiated a swift fire attack and search of this reported unoccupied commercial structure and no one was displaced.

Fire was contained at 0059 and cause is under investigation.

The fire was contained shortly before 1 a.m Thursday. No one was displaced by the blaze, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, fire officials said.

