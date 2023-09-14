Fire burns vacant commercial building in San Francisco Mission District
San Francisco firefighters contained a two-alarm fire in the city's Mission District early Thursday morning, according to city fire officials.
The fire occurred at an unoccupied commercial building at 2975 Mission St. overnight, the San Francisco Fire Department wrote on social media.
The fire was contained shortly before 1 a.m Thursday. No one was displaced by the blaze, according to the Fire Department.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated, fire officials said.
