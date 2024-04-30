Fire burns vacant commercial building in downtown Concord

Contra Costa County crews contained a two-alarm blaze in downtown Concord early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

A fire struck a commercial structure in the area of Sunset Avenue and East Street in Concord, the Contra Costa County Fire Department said on social media just before 1 a.m.

Around 30 minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had been knocked down. Fire crews continued to pour water on the building throughout the morning to put out hot spots.

The building was vacant, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The public is still advised to avoid the area and roads have been closed in downtown Concord because of the fire.

The following roads were closed:

- Clayton Road and Oakland Avenue

- Clayton Road and Grant Street

- Park and Grant streets

- Colfax Street and Concord Boulevard

- East Street and Concord Boulevard

- First Street and Sinclair Avenue

- BART parking lot on Park Street

