Fire burns apartment building next to popular San Francisco Outer Sunset bar

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire Saturday afternoon that burned a residential structure adjacent to the Riptide bar in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Video posted to social media shortly before 3 p.m. showed smoke and flames rising above the roof of the popular watering hole at 3639 Taraval Street near Ocean Beach.

In fact, the blaze was burning in a two-story multi-residential building next door. It broke out at 2:17 p.m. and was quickly contained with no injuries or rescues, according to an SFFD post on X.

As of 3:30 p.m. it is not known if the bar sustained any damage from the fire or firefight.