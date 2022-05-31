UPDATE: Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains near Boulder Creek contained

BOULDER CREEK -- A fire that was burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains near the community of Boulder Creek was contained Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the Fern Fire just north of Boulder Creek and west of Highway 9 had burned one and a half acres as of 5:40 p.m. No structures or power lines were threatened.

Cal Fire said the Fern Fire just north of Boulder Creek and west of Highway 9 had burned one and a half acres as of 5:40 p.m.

Cal Fire said in a tweet it had five fire engines at the scene along with a helicopter. Two air tankers were also involved in the firefight, with ground crews hiking to get access.

Just before 6 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire had been contained. There were no reports of injuries.