Fire burns home in South San Jose

Fire burned a house in South San Jose Tuesday morning, leaving a number of residents displaced.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Vineyard Drive, the San Jose Fire Department said on its X account.

UPDATE: Vineyard Dr. fire knockdown at 10:20 hours. No injuries reported. @RedCrossNorCal assisting a total of six displaced residents and four pets. @PGE4Me on scene securing the gas and electrical utilities. Fire cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5jTT7ytfKt — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 5, 2024

The Fire Department said the fire was knocked down by 10:20 a.m. and there were no injuries. The fire displaced six residents from the single-family home and four pets.

PG&E crews were at the scene securing the gas and electrical utilities, the department said. The cause of the fire was still being determined.