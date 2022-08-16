Fire burns home in San Francisco Excelsior District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A fire was burning at a home in San Francisco's Excelsior District Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire was burning in the roof of a home on the 500 block of Edinburgh St. between Persia and Russia Avenues and across the street from Excelsior Playground.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a tweet at 1:58 p.m. the one-alarm fire was burning in the roof of the home. People were being urged to avoid the area.