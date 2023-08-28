Fire burns Daly City home converted into illegal marijuana grow site

A fire swept through a home in Daly City early Monday that had been converted into a marijuana-growing operation, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Gellert Boulevard across the street from Junipero Serra Elementary School. The North County Fire Authority said arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming out the roof of the two-story single-family home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes. No one was found inside the home, the fire authority said.

The fire caused major damage to the second story of the house and smoke damage to the rest of the home. North County Fire said the cause of the fire was most likely due to unpermitted installations of electrical wiring and commercial lighting fixtures for an illegal cannabis cultivation operation.

Fire crews and investigators remained at the location for more than four hours. No firefighters were injured.