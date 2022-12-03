Fire burns commercial building in San Francisco SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco Saturday morning responded to a structure fire at a commercial building in the city's South of Market neighborhood.



The two-alarm fire at 63 Bluxome St. was first reported at 1:27 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.



UPDATE: 2-ALARM FIRE WAS CONTAINED AT 2:49 AM



63 BLUXOME ST COMMERCIAL (BREWERY/OFFICES) NO INJURIES OR DISPLACEMENTS AND UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/6wsHKvCDJ9 pic.twitter.com/zvgcOlWzF8 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 3, 2022

Firefighters reported the fire was contained at 2:49 a.m.



There were no reported injuries and no residents were displaced due to the blaze, according to the fire department.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.