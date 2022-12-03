Watch CBS News
Fire burns commercial building in San Francisco SoMa

CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco Saturday morning responded to a structure fire at a commercial building in the city's South of Market neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire at 63 Bluxome St. was first reported at 1:27 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters reported the fire was contained at 2:49 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and no residents were displaced due to the blaze, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

