Fire burns commercial building in Brentwood; 1 injured

PIX Now -- Midday Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Midday Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Midday Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.

Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.