Fire burns at Peet's Coffee roasting plant in Alameda

Fire burned at a Peets Coffee roasting plant in Alameda early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 4:50 a.m. at the roasting plant at 2001 Harbor Bay Parkway.

Alameda Fire Department currently on scene of a Commercial Structure Fire in the 2000 block of Harbor Bay Pkwy. Fire has been contained to an exterior mechanical hopper. All employees of the business were safely evacuated. #Alameda #AlamedaCityFire pic.twitter.com/u0dUG2y3Tg — City of Alameda Fire Department (@alamedacityfire) January 3, 2024



The fire department said the fire was contained to an exterior mechanical hopper on the exterior of the plant's northwest side.

According to the fire department, all occupants inside the structure were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.