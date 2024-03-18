Fire burns at downtown restaurant in San Rafael; Fourth Street blocked near Highway 101

A fire at a downtown restaurant in San Rafael Monday morning temporarily forced the closure of a main thoroughfare in the city.

The fire burned an establishment on the 600 block of Fourth Street at the U.S Highway 101 overpass. San Rafael police said in an alert at 7:40 a.m. that motorists were asked to avoid Fourth between Hetherton and Irwin Streets and use alternate routes.

HAPPENING NOW - TRAFFIC ALERT ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE RESPONSE - FOURTH STREET CLOSED BETWEEN IRWIN AND HETHERTON STREETS:



San Rafael Police has closed Fourth Street between Irwin Street and Hetherton Street to assist @sanrafaelfd with a reported structure fire at a downtown… pic.twitter.com/RY7fgvRida — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) March 18, 2024

The fire appeared to be burning at Taqueria San Jose at 615 Fourth Ave. and has caused significant traffic backups in the area.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Fourth Street was reopened to traffic by 8:50 a.m., police said in a follow-up post on social media.