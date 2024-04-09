Fire burning detached garage in Oakland spreads to home

Fire crews in Oakland are on the scene of a one-alarm structure fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread from a detached garage to the main house, according to authorities.

Oakland fire officials tweeted about the incident on the 500 block of Montclair Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said multiple crews were at the scene of the working fire that started as a fully involved garage fire before extending to the main structure.

Aerial footage of the incident showed a two-story home that firefighters were concentrating their efforts on, with crews pulling up sections of the roof in their effort to extinguish the fire. There appeared to be a deck area that was destroyed by the fire.

The garage was also still burning.

So far there were no reports of injuries connected to the incident.