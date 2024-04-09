Fire burning detached garage in Oakland spreads to home

Watch CBS News
By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire crews in Oakland are on the scene of a one-alarm structure fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread from a detached garage to the main house, according to authorities.

Oakland fire officials tweeted about the incident on the 500 block of Montclair Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said multiple crews were at the scene of the working fire that started as a fully involved garage fire before extending to the main structure.  

Aerial footage of the incident showed a two-story home that firefighters were concentrating their efforts on, with crews pulling up sections of the roof in their effort to extinguish the fire. There appeared to be a deck area that was destroyed by the fire. 

The garage was also still burning.

So far there were no reports of injuries connected to the incident.

First published on April 9, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

