Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Watch live: Fire burns at Redwood City metal recycling plant, producing huge plume of smoke

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Crews are responding to a fire at a metal recycling plant in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon that is sending up a large plume of smoke over the Peninsula.

The fire is reportedly burning at the SIMS Metal Recycling Plant located at 699 Seaport Blvd. Smoke was first seen shortly before 3 p.m.

Video of the smoke was posted via the Citizen app and was also visible on Alert Wildfire cameras. Aerial footage showed multiple fire trucks pouring water onto the fire. There were also cranes and bulldozers at the site working to extinguish the blaze.

Live chopper video of the fire can be seen below.

Live Coverage: Fire burning at the SIMS Metal Recycling Plant in Redwood City by KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA on YouTube

CBS New Bay Area has reached out to Redwood City Fire Department for information.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is the Website Managing Editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 3:43 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.