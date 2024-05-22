Watch live: Fire burns at Redwood City metal recycling plant, producing huge plume of smoke

Crews are responding to a fire at a metal recycling plant in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon that is sending up a large plume of smoke over the Peninsula.

The fire is reportedly burning at the SIMS Metal Recycling Plant located at 699 Seaport Blvd. Smoke was first seen shortly before 3 p.m.

Video of the smoke was posted via the Citizen app and was also visible on Alert Wildfire cameras. Aerial footage showed multiple fire trucks pouring water onto the fire. There were also cranes and bulldozers at the site working to extinguish the blaze.

Live chopper video of the fire can be seen below.

CBS New Bay Area has reached out to Redwood City Fire Department for information.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they become available.