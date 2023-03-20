Fire blocks BART service between Millbrae, San Bruno stations

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

MILLBRAE -- BART service was stopped between Millbrae and San Bruno stations on Monday morning due to a wayside fire, BART officials said.



Red Line service between Millbrae and San Bruno was suspended in both directions due to the fire, BART said about 10:30 a.m.



The Millbrae station was closed, BART said in a Twitter post shortly before 11 a.m.



SamTrans was providing a bus bridge on bus ECR between San Bruno and Millbrae stations.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.