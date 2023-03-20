Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire blocks BART service between Millbrae, San Bruno stations

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:30

MILLBRAE -- BART service was stopped between Millbrae and San Bruno stations on Monday morning due to a wayside fire, BART officials said.

Red Line service between Millbrae and San Bruno was suspended in both directions due to the fire, BART said about 10:30 a.m.

The Millbrae station was closed, BART said in a Twitter post shortly before 11 a.m.

SamTrans was providing a bus bridge on bus ECR between San Bruno and Millbrae stations.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.