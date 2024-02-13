Watch CBS News
Fire at San Jose apartment building displaces 15 adults, 3 children

A fire at San Jose apartment building displaced 15 adults and three children Tuesday afternoon.

The San Jose Fire Department said they got a call around 3:40 p.m. about a fire at Bella Villagio Apartments on the 300 block of Vista Roma Way.

It was upgraded to second alarm just before 4 p.m., and was under control by 4:30 p.m. The fire damaged four units and left three of them uninhabitable, the fire department said.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross will be helping those who were displaced.

Investigators will be looking into what caused the fire. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 6:50 PM PST

