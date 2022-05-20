Fire burns vacant Oakland commercial building inhabited by squatters; 1 injured

OAKLAND -- Oakland fire crews have a two-alarm structure fire under control early Friday on the corner of Edgewater Drive and Pendleton Way.

Crews brought the fire under control by 2:09 a.m., a little more than an hour after it began, according to tweets from the Oakland Fire Department.

Crews are on scene of a 2 Alarm structure fire on Edgewater at Pendleton Way. One patient has been transported for smoke inhalation. Fire is contained but not yet Under Control, per Incident Commander. 40 mins into incident. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/cX0fmncg2v — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 20, 2022

One resident of the building was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the approximately 5,000 square-foot building appeared to be a former commercial space inhabited by squatters.

PG&E and building inspector were at the scene of the fire as of 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building was to be placed on fire watch until further notice, the fire department said.