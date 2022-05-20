Fire burns vacant Oakland commercial building inhabited by squatters; 1 injured
OAKLAND -- Oakland fire crews have a two-alarm structure fire under control early Friday on the corner of Edgewater Drive and Pendleton Way.
Crews brought the fire under control by 2:09 a.m., a little more than an hour after it began, according to tweets from the Oakland Fire Department.
One resident of the building was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the approximately 5,000 square-foot building appeared to be a former commercial space inhabited by squatters.
PG&E and building inspector were at the scene of the fire as of 3:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building was to be placed on fire watch until further notice, the fire department said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.