Fire burns vacant Oakland commercial building inhabited by squatters; 1 injured

OAKLAND -- Oakland fire crews have a two-alarm structure fire under control early Friday on the corner of Edgewater Drive and Pendleton Way.

Crews brought the fire under control by 2:09 a.m., a little more than an hour after it began, according to tweets from the Oakland Fire Department.

One resident of the building was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the approximately 5,000 square-foot building appeared to be a former commercial space inhabited by squatters.

PG&E and building inspector were at the scene of the fire as of 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building was to be placed on fire watch until further notice, the fire department said.

