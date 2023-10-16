Fire at Livermore retail, office plaza destroys vacant buildings, damages restaurant

A three-alarm fire at a Livermore retail and office plaza destroyed three vacant buildings, damaged a fourth and extended into a restaurant on Sunday evening, according to Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department officials.

Fire crews from LPFD and the Alameda County Fire Department were called at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday to The Well at Sunset at the intersection of Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard. The site houses several restaurants, businesses and offices.

Crews eventually brought the fire under control but not before it destroyed three of the vacant buildings, while a fourth vacant building suffered some damage. The four vacant buildings are set to be converted into a senior living facility.

A fifth building which houses a restaurant, The Charming Fig, was moderately damaged by the fire, officials said.

Two firefighters reported minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The restaurant remained closed Monday and the cause of the fire was under investigation, according to fire officials.