Fight at North Bay high school game involves students and parents

WINDSOR -- Windsor police are investigating fights involving juveniles and parents Friday night at a Windsor High School football game that escalated into a brawl involving baseball bats and possible gang activity.

Two juveniles suffered injuries and two adults were arrested on suspicion of battery.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, with which Windsor contracts for police service, said on Facebook that, at 8:05 p.m. Friday, a fight broke out involving about 20 juveniles during the game near the entrance/exit gate.

"During the fight, some of the parents of the juveniles became involved and were contacted by law enforcement. The juveniles were identified and known by the Windsor High School resource officer, who intervened and attempted to break up the fight while requesting additional assistance from other deputies," the post said.

Windsor High School Google Street View

As more deputies arrived, the juveniles ran through Keiser Park. Within 35 minutes of the initial fight, Windsor deputies were called to the intersection of Binggelli and Starr View drives after multiple 911 callers reported a group of 20 to 30 people fighting with bats and reportedly yelling they were going to shoot each other.

Police believe the fighting was gang related. Once deputies arrived, most of the crowd left the scene. Police said half of the juveniles responded to the area seeking retribution for the initial fight.

One of the juveniles suffered a laceration to his head after being hit with a blunt object and was transported to a local hospital. Another juvenile suffered a leg injury and was also taken to a hospital.

Police said they arrested 60-year-old Windsor resident Lydia Garcia and 42-year-old Windsor resident Sophelia Gomes for their alleged involvement in the second fight. Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Windsor police ask anyone with information about the incident contact them at (707) 565-2121.