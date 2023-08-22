Fight leads to alleged stabbing at Rohnert Park home; 2 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested last week after an argument led to multiple injuries, The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Monday.



Officers responded to a report early Thursday morning of a female who had been stabbed near the 7300 block of Boris Court. Police found a girl with cuts on her legs and she was taken to a hospital.



At the same time, an 18-year-old man arrived at the same hospital with cuts on his arms and multiple head injuries, including a swollen eye and multiple contusions, police said.



Police determined that the 18-year-old man was invited to a home on Boris Court by an 18-year-old woman and two girls. An argument broke out, leading to a physical altercation.



Both juvenile girls were arrested on suspicion of assault on a person likely to cause great bodily injury, and one of them was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of providing false identification and violating her pre-trial supervision, the Department of Public Safety said.



The investigation is ongoing and police request that anyone with information related to the case contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to case #23-2940.