Update: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Highway 580 in Oakland; Eastbound lanes reopened

A fiery crash along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Tuesday morning injured at least two people and temporarily shut down all eastbound traffic.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and happened at the Beaumont Avenue overpass at around 11 a.m. One vehicle, a white SUV, was completely destroyed by a fire following the crash and at least one person was pulled from the burning wreckage.

Callers initially reported two vehicles involved in the injury accident, but arriving units found five vehicles involved and major injuries, according to CHP.

Eastbound 580 injury crash and car fire at Beaumont in Oakland. KPIX

Oakland Fire Chief Michael Hunt told KPIX that person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. That person later died from their injuries, CHP said. One other person was taken to the hospital. The second victim's condition was not immediately known.

Oakland firefighters posted on social media that the fire spread to vegetation alongside the freeway, but the fire appeared to be contained. 20 firefighters responded to the scene, officials confirmed.

As of 11:55 a.m., eastbound traffic was beginning to be allowed through the scene with two lanes reopened. Traffic was backed up to Lakeshore Avenue.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.