Fatal fentanyl overdoses more than double in Santa Clara County

Report shows spike in number of San Francisco fentanyl deaths in May

Report shows spike in number of San Francisco fentanyl deaths in May

Report shows spike in number of San Francisco fentanyl deaths in May

SAN JOSE – As a fentanyl crisis grips the Bay Area, health officials in Santa Clara County reported the number of overdose deaths attributed to the drug more than doubled in the month of May.

According to county officials, there were 41 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in May, up from 17 the previous month. By comparison, the coroner's office recorded 161 fentanyl fatalities in all of 2022.

"Fentanyl continues to plague Santa Clara County. We all must continue to stay vigilant and ensure our most vulnerable community members are protected from deadly opioids circulating in our region," Supervising Deputy District Attorney Edward Liang said in a statement.

County Medical Examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden said most fentanyl deaths involve "fentanyl combined with other drugs, including methamphetamine."

The South Bay is not alone in seeing a surge in fentanyl deaths.

In San Francisco, a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner's office found at least 346 accidental overdose deaths in the city during the first five months of 2023, a spike of more than 40% compared to the same period last year. Last month, 74 fatal overdoses were reported in San Francisco, which would make it the worst May since since the city began releasing monthly overdose death data in 2020.

To help reduce the risk of overdoses, the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department offers free naloxone (Narcan) kits and training, along with fentanyl test strips to anyone in the community.

Kits and testing strips are available at the following clinics.

Central Valley Clinic

2425 Enborg Lane

San Jose CA

408-885-5400

Alexian Health Clinic

2101 Alexian Drive Suite A

San Jose, CA

408-272-6511

South County Clinic

90 Highland Ave

San Martin, CA

408-852-2420

The department has also launched a new public awareness campaign raising awareness of fentanyl and its deadly impacts, targeting teens and young adults age 14-29.

Treatment support is available by calling the Behavioral Health Services Department at 800-704-9000. Additional resources on fentanyl can be found by visiting http://www.fentfacts.org/.