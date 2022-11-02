Feinstein reflects on becoming the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dianne Feinstein took a few moments Wednesday to reflect on being the longest-serving woman ever in the U.S. Senate.

She will surpass former Senator Barbara Mikulski for that historic distinction on Saturday.

"It's an incredible honor to become the longest-serving woman senator in our nation's history, and I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them," she said in a news release.

Feinstein's political career began with her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She first gained national prominence in the dark hours following the 1978 City Hall assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

She succeeded Moscone as interim mayor and then became the first woman elected to serve in that position.

Feinstein won a 1992 special election to the Senate after Pete Wilson resigned following his victory in the 1990 gubernatorial election.

Wilson was later recalled.

Feinstein said one of her great honors has been watching the role of women in the federal government grow over the years.

"It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate," she said. "We went from two women senators when I ran for office in 1992 to 24 today – and I know that number will keep climbing. We should all thank the women who led the way, particularly the one-of-a-kind Barbara Mikulski, the first woman to serve five terms and a powerful example for us all."

"We have a woman vice president and had a woman candidate in the presidential general election – who in fact won the popular vote. Today there are 123 women Representatives, including the most effective House Speaker in history."

Feinstein promised to do all she can to continue the trend.

"I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving the people of California," she said. "I will continue to advocate for women's rights in all aspects of life, I will continue to advocate for more women leaders and I will continue to do all I can to represent the people of California."