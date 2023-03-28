Fearsome windstorm rips into San Francisco Bay Area; Window cracks in San Francisco high rise

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third consecutive Tuesday, a fearsome wind storm -- packing dangerous gusts of up 45 mph or higher -- ripped into the San Francisco Bay Area, ready to wreak havoc on the saturated soil and weakened tree trunks.

So far this month Tuesdays have been First Alert Weather days. The storm two weeks ago knocked out power to 300,000 customers in the region. Last week's storm toppled hundreds of trees and claimed five lives.

While this week's storm was not expected to be as intense as its predecessors, it will still be packing a punch. The National Weather Service has issued a Bay Area-wide wind advisory that will remain in place until at 8 p.m.

"Coastal Sonoma and Marin Counties have been steadily gusting between 45 and 55 mph over the last couple of hours, with maximum wind gusts upwards of 70 mph over the higher terrain," the weather service said at 9:25 a.m. "These winds are now starting to impact the Bay Area proper, with the strongest winds impacting currently over the highest terrain as well."

"However, we are seeing some gusts upwards of 45 mph impact the East Bay communities, including Oakland and Richmond. Given the saturated soils and these winds, trees will fall, and may take down power lines."

San Francisco Fire was warning that at 350 Mission a 30th floor window was cracked by the high winds.

"No glass fell, just cracked and damaged and secured," firefighters tweeted.

The strong winds will combine with the saturated soils and weakened trees to form a deadly combination. So far this year, falling trees have claimed six lives in the Bay Area and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and vehicles.

"With an aging older structure that now has a declining root system due to drought and all of a sudden gets pounded with loaded conditions of rain and wind, that overburdens them with all this extra weight on a weakening structure," Remy Hummer of Arborist Now Inc. described the dangerous conditions to KPIX. "That's when you start to see trees topple and fall over."

The windstorm will also bring with it intense downpours. Already on Tuesday morning, the weather issued a short-lived flood advisory for Marin County after "Doppler radar indicted heavy rain."

In the Sierra, the storm will be adding to the epic snow totals that have already fallen. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for heavy snow and strong winds

"Very heavy snow is forecast for higher elevations of the Coastal Range and Sierra with totals of 1 to 4 feet possible," forecasters warned.